The bank released a statement saying that banking transactions of Silicon Valley Bank customers will be “secure”

The bank HSBC announced an agreement to buy the British headquarters of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) for the symbolic value of £ 1 (one pound sterling), equivalent to R$ 6.30 at the quotation of this Monday (13.Mar.2023).

In a statement released on Monday, the bank informs that its British subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank, has agreed to acquire SVB UK. The assets and liabilities of the parent company of the bank’s UK headquarters will not be accounted for in the transaction.

“This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our UK business. It strengthens our commercial banking franchise and increases our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing companies, including in the technology and life sciences sectors, in the UK and internationally.”, Group CEO Noel Quinn said in the statement. Here’s the full (109 KB).

“SVB UK customers can continue to bank as usual, safe in the knowledge that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety and security of HSBC”completed.

HSBC estimates SBV UK’s capital to be around £1.4 billion (R$8.8 billion). The subsidiary had loans of £5.5 billion (R$34.6 billion) and deposits of £6.7 billion (R$42.2 billion), plus £88 billion (R$554.2 billion) in profit before of 2022 taxes.

SVB is known for funding startups, companies that seek innovative solutions and have high growth potential.

The case left customers apprehensive, as they were unable to move the money invested in the bank. O Power360 explains below what is known about the case and the risks to the market:

foundation – 1983, during a poker game between Bill Biggerstaff and Robert Medearis;

thirst – Santa Clara, California (United States);

units – 17 in California and Massachusetts;

size – was among the 20 largest American commercial banks, with US$ 175 billion (about R$ 900 billion) under management;

segment – provision of financial services for startups of technology;

influence – participated in 44% of IPOs (initial stock offering) of technology and healthcare companies in 2022;

division – on 4 networks: Silicon Valley Bank – global commercial bank; SVB Private – private banking and wealth management; SVB Securities – investment bank; SVB Capital – venture capital and credit investment;

impact – It is the biggest failure of a US bank since the 2008 crisis.

REASON FOR BANKRUPTCY

The bank informed on Wednesday (March 8) which had settled US$ 21 billion in securities (R$ 109 billion) with a loss of US$ 1.8 billion (R$ 9.9 billion) in the 1st quarter. In addition, it planned to sell US$ 1.7 billion (R$ 8.8 billion) in shares.

The result: there was a classic rush by customers to get their money out of the bank as quickly as possible.

It turns out that part of the withdrawn amount was invested in other, less liquid assets.

O Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) loosened rules on the use of customer funds in March 2020, due to the pandemic, and financial institutions were able to spend 100% of what they received in deposits from account holders.

With the pandemic, demand for loans has dropped. So banks started buying assets with customer deposits. This is the case with SVB.

The institution was unable to meet withdrawal requests. Therefore, an intervention was necessary to avoid a case similar to the subprime crisis in 2008.

The entire small banking sector is under stress. Gavekal consultancy said, in reportthat Silicon Valley Banks is not an isolated case: but the 1st of a “Sorrow Battalion” that was yet to come.

The shares of First Republic Bank, famous for managing assets, have already lost 30% of market value in the last 2 days due to uncertainty regarding its financial health. The S&P 500 index is down 11.5% over the past 5 days.