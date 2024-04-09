Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/04/2024 – 14:10

HSBC bank announced, this Tuesday (9), an agreement to sell its Argentine division to 'Grupo Financiero Galicia', from Argentina, for 550 million dollars (2.76 billion reais) to focus on its activities in Asia.

“The transaction is another important step in executing our strategy and allows us to focus our resources on higher value opportunities across our international network,” said HSBC CEO Noel Quinn in a statement.

The sale amount will be adjusted based on the branch's results. The operation will also imply a charge of one billion dollars (around R$5 billion) in the group's accounts in the first quarter of 2024, the statement added.

“HSBC Argentina concentrates a large part of its activities in the local market, with limited connectivity to the rest of our international network,” said the executive.

And in a country facing triple-digit inflation, the branch “also generates considerable volatility in the group's results when profits are converted to US dollars.”

At the end of the operation, expected over the next 12 months, HSBC will remove from its income statement 4.9 billion dollars (around R$25 billion) in accumulated exchange losses, partly related to the strong devaluation of the Argentine peso, announced at the end of last year by President Javier Milei.

HSBC Argentina, which has its headquarters on Calle Florida, in Buenos Aires, has a network of more than 100 branches, employs 3,100 people and has around one million customers. In 2023, it generated revenue of 747 million dollars (around 3.5 billion reais in values ​​at the time).

– HSBC will continue in Mexico and the USA –

The London-based banking giant, which last month closed the sale of its Canadian assets to Banque Royale du Canada, assured that it will continue to be present in Mexico and the United States.

After more than two years of negotiations, HSBC sold its retail network in France to My Money Group, a company controlled by the American fund Cerebrus, on January 1st.

HSBC, which is listed in London but does most of its business in Asia, announced in February that its net profit would rise by more than 56% a year in 2023, driven by high interest rates, but that it would post losses in the fourth quarter. quarter due to the strong depreciation of a stake in a Chinese bank.

The second largest bank in Europe, behind only BNP Paribas, HSBC was founded in London in 1991, although its origins date back to the 'Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation', from which it inherited its initials.