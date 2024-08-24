HS10 | You should read these ten books now – One may become the most significant Finnish novel of the fall

HS10|In Terhi Törmälehto’s work, Finnish friends of Israel have to think about the foundations of their faith and their morals.

“Here may be the most significant book of the fall,” he beamed Summer Ahola already on August 18 Terhi Törmälehton the third novel They are salt and light. In it, Finnish friends of Israel have to think about the foundations of their faith and their morals.

According to Ahola, it is a “fierce, intimate and shocking description of contemporary Israel, where Palestinian territories have been occupied for years and the country is constantly on alert due to war and the threat of terrorism”.

At the same time, the work also tells about the rest of us, about our relationship with both the long-standing violence in the Middle East and religion, idealism and morality.

In his interview Törmälehto said that he wanted to understand fundamentalist Christians (HS 18.8.).

“The topic has interested me for decades. As a teenager, I myself have been in many types of Christian circles, including revivalist Christian circles, where Christian Zionism is a big part of the pattern,” says Törmälehto.

Exactly 30 years ago, he and his friends won a national Bible competition, for which they received a one-week tour in Israel as a prize.

“These things have plagued me ever since.”

He started writing already three years ago, but the events of last October and the war in Gaza brought new tones to the work.