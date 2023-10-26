HS10 | These TV series are recommended by HS critics right now: A brilliant documentary about vaccine critics, a strangely addictive series about middle age and 8 more

HS10 Series, which appears every two weeks, picks out the most interesting things to watch on TV and streaming services of recent times.

This time, drama series are on the favorite list Divorces and reconciliations (“couldn’t stop watching”, he says Sanna Kangasniemi) and a documentary series True, false and video games (“learns everything new with excitement”, says Juho Typpö). There is also a black horse: a short silent film A distant planet. It had to be included even though it’s not a TV series, it is Harri Römpöt including “a little cinematography”.

Netflix’s little hit Destruction of the House of Usher instead, did not end up on the most interesting list. The series published on October 12 was inspired by myself Edgar Allan Poebut our critics Kaisu Tervonen not excited about it. Tervonen’s assessment of the “moral story frosted with giggling horror” can be found from here.

And which series should you start waiting for?

At least Squid Game: The Challenge – race. In the reality spectacle starting on November 22 on Netflix, the competition for the $4.56 million pot is fierce Squid Game in the spirit of the series. Huh! (After all, death is probably removed from the list of punishments in a real-life race.)

Author by Mick Herron created by the anti-hero Jackson Lamb (unstabbed Gary Oldman), meanwhile, will return to AppleTV+ on December 1. Slow Horses The episodes of the third season of the series are based on Real tigers to the novel.

PS Outside of our HS10 list, I encourage romantic comedy lovers to check it out About Yle Areena Roommateseries. It stars Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey lady Sybil!), who gets to show off her expressiveness and sense of comedy in this relevantly romantic and funny story. The actual star of the series is still the protagonist Tiffany’s wonderful wardrobe with her inventive accessories (as a costume designer Charlie Jones). Look!

Correction October 26, 2023 at 9:06 p.m.: The Divorce and Reconciliation series is presented by Ruutu+.