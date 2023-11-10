HS10 | These ten TV series are recommended by HS critics right now

HS10 Series, which appears every two weeks, picks out the most interesting things to watch on TV and streaming services of recent times.

10.11. 18:45

What is there anything new on the top ten list this week? Although epochal and Gossip Girl cleverly connecting The Buccaneers as well as the sometimes unbearably painful true crime series The Fifth Commandment. New Frasier too had to be included, after all, it’s a case worth checking out, even if it’s not up to the merits of the original series.

We also recommend Amazing Race Finlandwhere the colliding celebrity contestants have made it very hilarious to watch.

Since the exception proves the rule, there are two documentaries among the series. The other one, The magic of Soviet stops, was a critic Miska Rantanen found it so fascinating that he immediately watched it from the first sitting twice in a row.

A week the big disappointment is the expected serial version by Anthony Doerr from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the light we can’t see. In the clutches of Netflix, the subtle story became a barbed wire, he writes Arla Kanerva in his review, which can be read from here.

And not famous Taylor Sheridan too successful Special Ops: Lioness -thriller, even though he had even gotten a supporting part Nicole Kidman. Rating of the series Kaisu Tervonenand it is found from here.

Otherwise as one could conclude from social media advertising, Netflix Queen’s Gambit or Black Queen can’t continue.

“The Queen’s Gambit. Season 2. COMING SOON!!!” announced on Facebook on The Netflix Community account last Tuesday, but the information is unfortunately not true.

No official entity from Netflix has told about the sequel, nor created the series Scott Frank is known to have changed his mind since he In an interview with Deadline in September 2021 stated that Queen’s Gambit the story is now told and a sequel would just spoil the whole thing.

Instead, the desired news just arrived of The Bear from the producers: the third season of the series will be seen next year.

The White Lotus we also heard good things from the people: filming of the new episodes will start next year. In addition to everything, season three will be “longer, bigger and crazier”, told series creator Mike White For Entertainment Weekly. Oh that!

