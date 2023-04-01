HS10 | These ten books are recommended by HS critics right now: a first-born, a Nobel laureate and a detective story with a heart-pounding twist

The new HS10 compilation collects the most interesting book reviews of the last few weeks.

For the HS10 booklist now four new names appear, in alphabetical order: Celeste Ng, Fairy tale Rämö, Olga Tokarczuk and Jenna Estonia. The last mentioned is a Finnish debut author, the second last Polish Nobel laureate. On the other hand, Ng, who is from the United States, has his own Chinese background.

Fairy tale Rämö

Rämö seems to be the most famous of the four right now, because his first detective story was published last spring Hildur sold more in Finland than any other novel in the whole year, 79,000 copies, taking all formats into account.

And now, then Rósa and Björk continues the story from the side of an Icelandic, opinionated female police officer. Until more than halfway through, the novelty is downright boring, says the critic, and there are enough time levels in it to the point of tiring. But then something happens that completely surprises the reader.

It may very well happen that Rämö will also claim the title of the most successful author of the current year.

