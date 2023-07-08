HS10 | The critics of Helsingin Sanomat are recommending these books right now

Eight new books have appeared on the HS10 book list. There is, among other things, a full hit of speculative fiction.

Bridge In the week Helsingin Sanomat’s critics have praised many new books in their evaluations, and there are eight newcomers on the HS10 list.

It can be recommended especially for cottages, parks and hammocks Leigh Bardugon the first novel aimed at adults, which according to the critic is “quite a complete hit”. The novel that starts the Alex Stern series cleverly combines supernatural horror, tough detective story and student novel.

Multi has been waiting too By Elizabeth Strout from the translation of the next Lucy Barton book, and now it’s here. Lucy by the sea deserves its place in the summer book stacks, if Suvi Ahola criticism is belief.

The list also includes, rarely indeed, a delicious case from Finnish art history. Jyrki Siukonen tells Bullshit and madness – in his book from 1914, when Finns had the opportunity to get to know for the first time, among other things by Marc Chagall and Wassily Kandinsky to art. The Finns reacted to the avant-garde with disdain – and missed the art shops of the century.