HS10 | The critics of Helsingin Sanomat are recommending these books right now

The HS10 summary collects the most interesting book reviews of the last few weeks. Now nine new works have appeared on the book list.

Fiction the loudest compliments in the last two weeks have been given to two women and one man.

British author Ali Smith’s (b. 1962) work Summer to decide his The seasons-his series of novels. It is a rare overall work of art whose narration jumps from one consciousness to another and therefore does not really follow any single plot. It enables the parts – Autumn, Winter, Spring and Summer – reading also separately.

“However, if you start from the beginning and proceed in order, you will notice that many characters move from one book to the next, and therefore understanding the whole pattern is more rewarding than just getting to know a part”, critic Summer Ahola characterizes.

The voices that think, remember and speak in the books are different and of different ages. “However, everyone has a clear, cutting-edge attitude towards the world around them, its culture and politics,” Ahola characterizes. “It is precisely this strong chorus that I believe is Smith’s purpose: to bring out the chaotic polyphony of the modern Western world.”

Swedish By Lina Wolff (b. 1973) novel Possession about crazy love, on the other hand, pulls such wild overs at the end that it’s terrifying. Wolff is not afraid to amaze, confuse and horrify. It’s fun when the archaic stereotypical characters really bump into each other.

In Wolff’s treatise on the union of desire, power and violence, however, the most poignant thing is how the woman invents endless excuses, on the basis of which she can ultimately blame herself for everything. After all, she is a woman who has read – and is just getting the mythology of gender roles and customs created by men out of her throat.

Wolff’s third novel in the sequence pokes and prods with its madness, breaking the shells of social norms so bloodily, his previous ones should also be translated into Finnish.

A tip of praise the third title serves especially those who long for new Finnish-language poetry, because Jyrki Kiiskinen (b. 1963) has now written it.

He revived the old Arabic poetic meter, the gazelle, in the Finnish language, wrote a book based on it and recorded one of the most successful poetry audio books A lining in front of the nose.

Here is a sample of the printed book:

“Find a word that repeats at the end of the verse / Put the same word at the end of the second verse. // Compose couplets in rhyme measure, / which always end with the same word. // Fill the glasses. The bottle is now empty. / Six glasses: wine is that word. // Each couplet is an independent poem. / They are bound together by a repeating word.”