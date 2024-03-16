HS10 | Ten books worth reading – HS critics chose the most interesting of the last few weeks

Of the books on this week's HS10 list, Ilmari Käihkö's war diary has sparked the most discussion.

Russian after the invasion of Ukraine, military science researcher, docent Ilmari Käihkö has become familiar to Finns as a media commentator. Käihkö's book A soldier's diary – how peacekeeping turned into crisis management based on his time serving in the crisis management force in Chad in 2009.

Käihkö was then an ordinary private and became a peacekeeper directly from conscript service.

The diary highlights unpleasant phenomena: racism, sexism and the harsh treatment of the local population, even children.

Racism became “everyday practice” for part of the group, and Käihkö admits that it was also influenced by “the passivity of the rest of us”. By “the rest of us” he means himself first of all.

Conscript training from the beginning Käihkö writes: “I claim that the vast majority, if not all, of my service colleagues started their service with good motivation and heart rate.”

And about the balance of the entire education: “I cannot unreservedly recommend the education I received to any thinking person that I really care about.”

Unto Hämäläinen highlight in the book review (HS 8.3.), that it is pointless to accuse Käihkö of being unpatriotic, let alone national defense nihilism. According to Hämäläinen's view, Käihkö is on the army's side when he writes: “Handling grievances is important because a small country cannot afford to hide problems.”

“I hope the president Alexander Stubb and the general Janne Jaakkola cling to the book.”