HS10 restaurants | 10 restaurants united by a popular style: Carefully prepared food in a relaxed environment

We collected the most interesting bistros in the city in the HS10 summary. At its best, the bistro meets expectations for a good price-quality ratio

Today In 2018, many restaurants open in Helsinki that claim to be bistros, and there are already many bistros in the city.

But what makes a restaurant a bistro?

Traditionally, a bistro has meant a French neighborhood restaurant with a narrow menu, often written on a chalkboard, and operating in a less formal manner than in more prestigious restaurants. However, the relaxed atmosphere does not mean a lack of ambition in the kitchen, but the effort is made to prepare the food carefully.

At its best, a bistro meets the expectations of a good price-quality ratio, because in a bistro, bangs are put into the food instead of starching costs for white tablecloths and other expenses that burden more formal restaurants.

In addition to French dishes, Helsinki bistros make a lot of risottos, pasta dishes and other dishes from Italian cuisine, and there is also room for Nordic influences.

We compiled a list of bistro-style restaurants recommended by Helsingin Sanomat’s restaurant critics. These places are united by the simplicity of the atmosphere and ambition in the portions.