HS10 | HS's TV critics recommend these ten novelties for the Christmas holidays

HS10 Series picks out the most interesting things to watch on TV and streaming services. At Christmas, you can have a good time in the company of, for example, the German riot police or Australian dessert chefs.

Christmas week The HS10 Series collection stretches its limits like a stomach after a good Christmas meal. In addition to the new series, this time there are no less than three streaming movies and one documentary.

Aardman studios premiered on Netflix Chicken flightsequel to the movie Nugget Nightmare, an apocalypse satire loaded with superstars Leave the World Behind and accompanied by foreboding Leonard Bernstein -biography Maestro.

The return of the sea eagle see you in turn Yle Arena. It is the first ever Finnish documentary about sea eagles.

With traditional ones on TV channels, the Christmas program seems to follow familiar lines – also in the sense that a large part of the offer is new. Christmas Eve classics Santa's hotline (TV2), Snowman-animation (TV2) and Samu-Sirka's Christmas greeting (MTV3) also shows a lot of movies and Christmas concerts.

The series lover's Christmas comes on Christmas Day. Then at Yle Fem and In the arena Sweden's SVT's big investment begins, a gang drama set in Södertälje and certainly very topical Taelgia. On MTV Katsomo, there is a +-subscription about the Malmö policemen Truth. It is interesting for its main actors Sofia Helin and by Hedda Stiernstedt because of. After all, we remember Helin the best The bridge Sagana, and Stiernstedt did a wonderful role Time is ours in the series.

About the gift package two more pieces of news are revealed.

BridgertonThe third season of the series has finally received its release date: the opening part of the season will be published on May 16 and the second part on June 13.

Masterchef Australia is no longer seen as a judge Melissa Leongiawhich henceforth focuses on Masterchef-to the newest member of the family To Dessert Masters. The year 2024 Masterchef Australia – the competition is judged by the judges Andy Allen's with a former MCA contestant Poh Ling Yeowfood critic Sofia Levin and a Michelin chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Dessert Masters (Ruutu) by the way, a startling piece of information caught my eye from the end credits: “Masterchefformat was created by Frank Roddam.”

This Roddamhan is the same man who once created a cult following Goodbye, baby! series and directed another future legend: Quadrophen– the movie. Hats off!

And Merry Christmas!