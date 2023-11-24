HS10 | HS TV critics’ new recommendations are here, including a peek into spring

HS10 Series picks up the most interesting things to watch on TV and streaming services of recent times. This week, at least cooking and the final season of the royal series have entered the list.

23.11. 20:15 | Updated 9:24 am

Last two long-awaited drama series premiered this week: chef by Julia Child about life Julia-series’ second production season and the royal epic that (finally) comes to a conclusion in its sixth season The Crown.

Julia fortunately continued from what had been achieved in the first season – “Everything is in place: sophisticated comedy genre, visual look, pacing and role-playing”, praised in his review Leena Virtanen.

of The Crown the reception was more mixed then.

The first four episodes of the final season released on November 16 barked in the world, but in domestic door-to-door surveys I have even heard favorable opinions about them. And when my own assessment falls somewhere in the middle of these, I just have to say that it’s really interesting!

This time, one streaming film also ended up in the compilation: by David Fincher Killer. “It’s hermetically sealed Fincher at his best,” assures the critic Sakri Pölönen.

OverMTV and Nelonen announced the highlights of their spring 2024 program this week as if by mutual agreement.

I’m already looking forward to Yle’s upcoming offer Secondsseries (starts in “spring”), in which major accident researcher Marita Kaila (Leena Pöysti) finds himself in the middle of lies, cover-up attempts and pressure from the public while investigating the causes of a major train accident. The setting immediately reminded me of something great The Salisbury Poisonings series from 2020. Its main character Tracy Daszkiewicz (Anne-Marie Duff) was caught in the middle of a similar tornado while researching Sergei and Yulia Skripal poisonings, which threatened to expand into a major accident. The take on the British series was really intense. I hope the same Secondsfrom the series.

Book lovers will surely be delighted to know that Yle will have a literature program again after a hiatus of many years, when Anna Tulusto starts on March 4th Culture cocktail Books program.

MTV’s on the channels “later in the spring”. Race Across the World Finland not a fast copy Amazing Race from Finland, as I first thought, but something much more ticklish. In the reality series, racing couples travel from Morocco back to Finland, but flying, credit cards and digital devices are prohibited. Only the equipment of the old alliance is used: a map and a limited amount of cash!

The most interesting in Nelonen’s spring program is the mystery thriller starting on January 18 in Ruudu Utöwhere a group of inhabitants of the archipelago (e.g. Elena Leeve) gets stuck on his remote island. I also greeted with joy the information that burger men Akseli Herlevi and Ossi Lahtinen are traveling again. Their journey to Asia begins in March.

