Saturday, November 11, 2023
HS10 | Helsingin Sanomat’s book critics are recommending these novelties right now

November 11, 2023
The HS10 summary compiles the most interesting book reviews published in Helsingin Sanomat in recent weeks.

Nordic literary translator Katriina Huttunen wrote after her daughter’s suicide of the work Placenta of grief (S&S, 2019). A new collection of essays Postmortem tells about concentration camps and grief. “Those who survived the Holocaust are condemned to life,” he sees.

The publisher characterizes him as a “death grief writer specializing in suicidal guilt”.

The afterlife critic Herman Raivio sums it up: “Huttunen has chosen his path.”

Grief is usually talked about as a phase that should be overcome in order to continue living. Huttunen, on the other hand, “does not want to recover, but to bathe in sadness even when the water is already black”.

The word afterlife means a legacy left to the next generations: the Holocaust should not be forgotten. Must be remembered and mourned.

It’s the most impressive books in this week’s HS10. There is also lighter reading, Pig mafia from snowmobile gangs to the hilarious Swedish version Of the seven brothers.

