HS10 | 2023 was a wonderful year for TV: Here are 30 new series that HS TV critics praised

HS10 Series picks out the most interesting things to watch on TV and streaming services, and now it's time for the annual review. Here are the best new series of 2023.

The past year the series offering was so handsome that a compilation of the best of 2023 required the HS10 Series concept special edition. The list of the ten most interesting finally stretched into a list of the thirty most interesting. There would have been more offers, but the line had to be drawn somewhere, as they say.

The line had to be drawn to the point that we only included brand new series. In 2023, however, excellent sequels were also released, and since they didn't make it into the compilation, let's remember them here:

British police series Happy Valley the final was seen on Yelle in spring, and about the American food culture personality About Julia Child telling JuliaThe second season of the series started on HBO Max at the end of the year. The series are united by a wonderful lead actor Sarah Lancashire and hard quality.

According to Tero Karstanepää Happy Valley the main character, Chief Constable Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, is one of “the best TV characters of all time”. The British actor also managed to get the button In Julia. “Lancashire reaches for the many dimensions and positive energy of a woman in her sixties”, stated in his assessment Leena Virtanen.

“of The Bear watching raises blood pressure”, wrote Eleonora Riihinen, when the second season of the series about a small Chicago restaurant started in August in Finland on the Disney+ service. And it only got faster: one of the episodes of the season was so impressively intense that it required taking breaks!

Spy drama of Slow Horses the third season started on AppleTV+ in December. According to Tuomo Yrttiaho the series' “ultimate charm is still in the combination of forward-ticking thriller and shabby humor”, but the heart was of course Gary Oldman aptly interpreted by jackass Jackson Lamb.

Serial case Succession The ten-part final season was expected to be great, and it was lived up to expectations. The finale seen in the spring also gave birth to a great podcast: Eleonoora Riihinen and Hilla Körkön thorough period analyses In the Succession session were fascinating to listen to.

But now look towards the best new series of 2023. They are in the order of appearance, everyone can decide the order of preference themselves.

