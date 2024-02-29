HS10 | 10 series worth watching right now – HS recommends

In the new series of the HS10 Series collection, this time, among other things, Nordic cultural scandals and the world of an eccentric and super-intelligent single mother are tackled.

29.2. 20:15

For early spring can call this a time when the fog hangs low behind the window and watching TV is more interesting than breaking a shin, hip and/or ulna on a mirror-clear jogging path.

Luckily, there are series to watch, and the latest ones can be found in our HS10 roundup.

of James Clavell Shogun-the novel is familiar from many dad's bookshelves there The jackal and by Alistair MacLean between. It was made into a miniseries fairly recently in 1980, and now you can watch a new version on Disney+. Critic Samuli Tiikkaja calls the series “an important and necessary update of the classic story”. It is shot beautifully and naturally, and the music is also impressive.

French detective series An impossible case (Yle Areena) on the other hand got ten million viewers already in its opening season. Its main character is an eccentric and super-intelligent single mother who brings joyful energy to the series, says Kaisu Tervonen.

Ted-series (Skyshowtime) takes a peek into the 1990s of the raucous house known from the movies and its owner John's youth. The comedy is completely familiar Seth Macfarlanefor better or for worse, writes in his review Tuomo Yrttiaho.

The compilation also includes two documentary series, and both are Swedish. (Hey Sweden!) Nordic cultural scandals deals with his subject in a delightfully versatile way (says Arla Kanerva), about gays who joined the ranks of the Sweden Democrats SD gays leads to strong and layered taboos (tells Leena Virtanen). Both series can be found at Yle Areena.

We have also, what to expect – and already next week! On Monday, March 4, we finally get spring on our screens Kate Winslet case, HBO Max The Regime series, and information has leaked from HS's critic chamber that it is really good. In the same chamber, there is also an enthusiastic couple of artists Karin and About Carl Larsson about the documentary series, which will come to Yle Areena on Sunday, March 10.

On Wednesday, March 6, the British will start at Yle Areena The era of disco. The Guardian gave the documentary series full five stars, the HS critic's assessment is still brewing. We'll come back to that in the next HS10 Sets compilation in two weeks.

P.S True Detective: Night Country came to an end last week. Did you finish watching, did you feel conflicted? Jussi Ahlroth comment provides peer support and you will find it from here. Note! The text contains plot revelations.

PPS As I already mentioned in the previous issue of the HS10 Series collection, That day -series can't get out of hand. For me, the separation from Emma and Dexter felt so difficult that I dug out again That day – novel. And luckily I dug it, because the book accompanies the series wonderfully. It completes the couple's story, takes them into their thoughts and paints more shades in familiar scenes: joy, uncertainty, love, humor – of course also longing and sadness. I also realized that Dexter will be 60 years old next summer. Pretty cool. What's up with him these days?