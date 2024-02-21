HS Ylläs | The same sausage is not suitable for a ski vacationer from the south and a person from Ostrobothnia – Shopkeepers reveal the preferences of tourists

Bridge week, the first school children have started their winter vacation. During the winter holidays, many Finns head to Lapland to spend their holidays.

Located in Äkäslompolo, K-Market Jounin Kaupa caters to tourists arriving in Lapland especially with delicacies.

loose candies, bars, chips, pizza, worked in Jouni's store for about seventeen years Outi Luttunen lists products that are consumed during the winter holiday week, for example.

Luttunen is responsible for the store's horse department. The arrival of school children in Lapland is also visible there.

Bananas are bought all year round, but when the school children's winter holiday season begins, its sales increase rapidly, he says.

“Banana is an easy snack and snack”, Luttunen guesses the reason for the fruit's popularity.

"A banana is an easy snack and snack," says Outi Luttunen, who is in charge of the horse department of Jouni's store.

Jouni was a shopkeeper in the past Sampo Kaulanenwhich gave up the business in the spring of 2023. Kaulanen is known for, among other things, many television programs. Linda and Janne Vuollo started as traders in Jouni's store in May 2023.

Sausage Finnish people all over the country like it. However, the customers' favorite varies depending on where in Finland the vacationers have come from, says Linda Vuollo.

“During the winter holiday weeks, the regional differences are also funny. During the winter holiday week in Southern Finland, artisan sausages are eaten, during the busy week when the people of Ostrobothnia come, Atria's kärestemakara is on the move, and during the week of the 10th, people from Oulu enjoy Kotivara's Kärkkäri,” says Vuollo.

During the skiing holiday week of the people of Ostrobothnia, käristemaksar is ordered more than usual, Janne Vuollo says.

“We know that it is a familiar and safe product for them,” he says.

“There is also a certain cultural difference among Finns. Although Kotivara's Kärkkäri, I don't know if anyone other than the people of Oulu eat it”, Janne Vuollo reflects.

We don't necessarily have that sausage in our selection all year round, but it is on the shelf again during the winter holiday week for Oulu residents, he says.

However, Janne Vuollo states that compared to other foodstuffs, sausage is not consumed significantly more than usual during the school winter vacation weeks.

On the other hand, according to Vuolto, the sales of vegetarian food increases during the weeks when people from Finland's big cities vacation in Lapland. The increase in spending is not only limited to the school children's winter vacation weeks, but applies to the entire spring. However, according to him, the locals also like vegetarian food.

Tourists buy reindeer meat. Salesman Juha Imberg by the reindeer cutlet shelf.

Tourists also buy reindeer, Janne and Linda Vuollo say.

Despite the fact that reindeer meat is sold all over Finland, for many it is part of the Lapland vacation, says Janne Vuollo.

“When you come here on vacation, it's here [poronliha] let's eat”, he says.

“Reindeer is strongly considered a Lapland food.”

In addition to sausage and reindeer meat, Finns also like bacon, according to Janne Vuolto.

“On average, people come to enjoy their vacation also in the form of food,” he says.