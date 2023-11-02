Thursday, November 2, 2023
HS wine test | One red wine got full marks in the blind test

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Red wines made from the Austrian Zweigelt grape represent a wine trend that is the opposite of rich, punchy red wines. In HS’s test, the wines did excellently, and the winner has ingredients for the Christmas table as well.

Zweigelt is Austria’s most popular dark variety.

Jouko Mykkänen

If red wine needs a thick and rich taste, a red wine made from the Austrian Zweigelt grape may not be the best choice. On the other hand, if you want a versatile food wine and you like pinot noir-like refreshingly acidic, medium-bodied red wines, Zweigelt is perfect for the glass.

