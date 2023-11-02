HS wine test | One red wine got full marks in the blind test

Red wines made from the Austrian Zweigelt grape represent a wine trend that is the opposite of rich, punchy red wines. In HS’s test, the wines did excellently, and the winner has ingredients for the Christmas table as well.
Jouko Mykkänen
If red wine needs a thick and rich taste, a red wine made from the Austrian Zweigelt grape may not be the best choice. On the other hand, if you want a versatile food wine and you like pinot noir-like refreshingly acidic, medium-bodied red wines, Zweigelt is perfect for the glass.
