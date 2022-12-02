Varhain lauantaiaamuna metro alkaa kulkea Espoon länsilaidalle aina Kivenlahteen asti. Kun ensimmäiset matkustajat astuvat kyytiin, saa uskomattomia ponnisteluja vaatinut työ vihdoin päätöksen. Hetkeen kiteytyy muutos, jonka mittakaavaa on vieläkin vaikea käsittää.

Lari Malmberg HStext

Hanna Rihto HSanimation

Sit’s been more than 12 years now.

After a long, multi-phased and emotional struggle, a metro connection between Helsinki and Espoo began to be built in 2009.

First, the road to the subway was literally dug through the gray rock. It was already decided to divide the project into two parts at the beginning.

First, a connection from Ruoholahti to Matinkylä would be built. The metro would plunge forward both under the sea and inside the bedrock.

After that, the subway extension would start to be built. It would go from Matinkylä to Kivenlahti.

After the completion of the first phase, in addition to the old stations, you could hop on the metro from Lauttasaari, Keilaniemi, Otaniemi, Tapiola, Urheilupuisto, Niittykummu and Matinkylä.

After the second phase, people in Finnoo, Kaitaa, Souka, Espoonlahti and Kivenlahti would have the metro close to their homes.

On Saturday, more than a decade of construction work will have at least a symbolic end point. When the first passengers of the connection called the extension of the western metro get on board, a large part of Espoo has become a metro city.

It will change Espoo and even Finland more than many may have initially understood.

This is how the metro runs under Espoo:

Ethe story of the spoon metro is twofold and expensive.

The first part of the story will be remembered for the communication mess that took on macabre proportions. The organization working on the metro first canceled the announced opening date at the last minute and ended up rescheduling the opening several times.

Due to the scarce information line and the lack of transparency, in the end, accurate information about what happened was never made public. Hadn’t the project organization really realized that the schedule would fail badly, or were the problems just swept under the carpet in the hope of a better future?

Anyway, the CEO of Länsimetro oy was allowed to leave in the middle of construction and a new one took his place.

Lessons were learned from the difficulties of the first phase. The schedule of the Länsimetro extension was deliberately adjusted to be loose enough so that there would be no rush.

And it didn’t come in the end.

The connection to Kivenlahti will finally open much ahead of schedule. It is not at all usual in large public construction projects, so a lot has been done right.

In 1999, the Espoo city council gave permission to start planning the western subway. The matter raised great contradictions among the people of Espoo. In the council, Leena Luhtanen (sd) and Olli Männikkö (kok) were on different lines. (Markku Ulander / HS)

The first phase of Länsimetro was mined in 2013 under Lauttasaari. (Juhani Niiranen / HS)

In 2016, Ville Saksi was hired to lead Länsimetro oy, which ran into difficulties with the metro project. (Kaisa Rautaheimo / HS)

Bto begin with, the project has not come.

The total costs of Länsimetro will rise to almost 2.6 billion euros.

The project is shared by Helsinki and Espoo, and it has also received strong support from the state.

Will the taxpayers then get value for their money?

There is certainly no unequivocal answer to that. Everyday life is easier for many people, but many Espoo residents have also been extremely disappointed with the subway. The metro may have even slowed down trips, for example to the center of Helsinki.

Still, the advantages of the metro are considered indisputable, at least by Espoo’s management.

Not all consequences can be seen immediately.

Measuring the consequences objectively is not easy, and you cannot see all the consequences immediately.

It is still clear that, for example, the business world is interested in functioning public transport connections. Metro can therefore be reasonably expected to continue to strengthen the position of Espoo and even the entire Helsinki region in the struggle for companies – even international ones.

Se, that the subway connection runs through the campus area of ​​Aalto University is not an insignificant factor in this equation. Just as it is not the case that with the help of tracks you can now get directly from the university and, for example, Keilaniemi to the airport.

A close cooperation between research and the business world is essential when Finland is looking for solutions to national and global problems that threaten the entire country.

Espoo’s success will ultimately also benefit Finland outside the capital region. After all, the state that balances regional income differences transports a lot of money from Espoo to other regions of the country every year.

In times of scarcity, this is no small sacrifice from Espoo.

In 2014, the roof of the bus terminal was reinforced at the Matinkylä metro station site. (Kari Pullinen)

Metro-Espoo’s future is open in many respects, but at least one thing already seems clear.

Metro is changing the image of Espoo as a city. The stamp of the car city sits firmly on the city, even though the stereotype has – like all stereotypes – lost its color tones already when it was born.

In addition to ways of moving, the metro also changes what Espoo is actually built into. The model of several sub-centres will remain, but the metro will connect Espoo even more closely to Helsinki and make the whole city more urban, both in imagination and in reality.

Espota is now being compacted especially around the metro stations. Such a huge investment keeps getting new users.

The construction of small and terraced houses will not be abandoned in the future, but more and more current and future Espoo residents will find their future home in an apartment building.

When Länsimetro opened in November 2017, HS boarded the first metro. The train left at 5:09, and the carnival atmosphere was immediately on the roof. (Rio Gandara / HS)

Hundreds of people thronged the first departure of the western metro in Espoo’s Matinkylä at five in the morning. (Kalle Koponen / HS)

The opening of the metro made the then mayor of Helsinki, Jan Vapaavuor (kok) and the mayor of Espoo Jukka Mäkelä (kok) smile. (Kalle Koponen / HS)

ESpoo is growing fast. Change includes the possibility of both good and bad things.

The public transport investment that runs on the tracks and the residential construction that relies on it will continue to guide new people to public transport. The effects can be expected to be positive in terms of the climate and the environment. At least with urban economics textbooks, compaction also leads to an increase in creativity and innovation.

So a lot of good, at least in theory.

Consolidation in itself is still no more an automatic door to happiness for Espoo than for other cities. A lot now depends on how Espoo finally realizes its growth.

Cities can also be condensed into one-dimensional and uncomfortable partial realities, which easily results in problems of social sustainability: segregation, crime, and the growth of disadvantage.

The Länsimetro is now ready.

Espoo’s growth story is just beginning.

HS reported in August 2021 that the construction of the western metro extension was progressing at a fast pace. At Kaita station, the platform furniture was already in place. Kaitaa is one of the five stations of the west metro extension. (Kalle Koponen / HS)

Finnoo station in November 2022. (Kari Pullinen)

