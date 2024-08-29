HS Vision | Two experts arrived in Finland and gave a blunt verdict – What will happen to the state’s loan money now?

Fitch changed Finland’s outlook from stable to negative. According to Varma’s CEO, this means that one of the financial market’s gatekeepers will next decide to lower Finland’s credit rating. If this happens, will interest rates on government bonds start to rise?

June at the end Hannah Dimpker and Utku Geyikci traveled from Frankfurt to Helsinki. After arriving there, they headed for visits to the State Treasury and the Ministry of Finance. In addition, they met with economists at the Institute for Economic Research Etla, the Bank of Finland and Nordea.