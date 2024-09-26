Thursday, September 26, 2024
HS Vision | The pension system has wasted millions of Finns’ money – There is a simple solution to that

September 26, 2024
HS Vision | The pension system has wasted millions of Finns’ money – There is a simple solution to that
The pension system is currently very expensive and the returns are weak. The pension companies could be merged into one giant company and the investment strategy changed to passive. The expenses would decrease and the profit expectation would increase, writes HS Vision editor Alex af Heurlin.

Labor market organizations are currently negotiating changes to the Finnish pension system. The cabinet tussle cannot be characterized as self-initiated, but there will be pressure for reforms Petteri Orpon (kok) from the government.

The reform should strengthen the public finances by one billion euros.

