HS Vision | Sweden’s mixed housing market is ruining the country, says an award-winning financial journalist

In Sweden, you can only get rich by owning and that is one of the reasons for gang crime, says award-winning financial journalist Andreas Cervenka. His book Greedy Sweden tells what kind of destruction the debt economy brings to society.

Norr Mälarstrand street in Stockholm. The district of Kungsholmen is known for its high prices per square meter.

Swedish financial reporter Andreas Cervanka made one of the most important decisions of his life in 1994. He bought a small studio apartment in Uppsala with the help of his parents. The apartment cost about the average Swedish annual salary.

Today, you have to pay 12 years’ annual salary for the same apartment.