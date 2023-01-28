HS Vision statement | You can make money by following insider stock trades. HS Visio went through thousands of insider purchases and sales.

You can make money by following stock trades made by insiders, if you know what to pay attention to. HS Visio found out from the material of thousands of purchases and sales, how successful the insiders have been in their stock market transactions.

Stock exchange release says: the CEO has sold his shares.

Investors at their terminals wince. Should I too?

The natural expectation is that share sales by the CEO or another insider portend bad development for the company.

But is that really happening?

To some extent, yes, says HS Vision’s report on insider trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.