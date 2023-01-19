HS Vision | Podcast: USA vs. Turkey

HS Vision’s morning podcast covers the day’s most important news about the economy, technology or politics.

One of the possibly most significant events regarding Finland’s NATO membership is taking place on Thursday morning Finnish time, when Turkey and the United States are sitting in Washington to negotiate a 20 billion euro deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Editor Tuomas Peltomäki, guest Elina Kervinen.

Read more: The US-Turkey fighter jet trade is entwined in a curly tangle, of which Finland’s NATO membership is a part

