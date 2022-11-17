Thursday, November 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Vision | Podcast: The supremacy of the dollar

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in World Europe
0

HS Vision’s morning podcast covers the day’s most important news about the economy, technology or politics and tackles current topics.

The world economy has been running on US dollars for about 80 years. This year, the dollar has strengthened very strongly.

Normally, exchange rate fluctuations balance out over time, but so far this has not happened, and it is already starting to pose a threat to the entire global economy.

As a reporter Antti Tiainenas a guest Tuomas Niskakangas.

■ The HS Visio podcast, published on weekday mornings, covers the day’s most important news from the fields of economics, politics, and technology. You can subscribe to the podcast on the most common podcast services or listen to it on the HS application.

You can listen to the conversation on the player above. You can also order news analyzes like this to your own phone, as the discussion is part of the HS Visio podcast.

See also  Furnishings You should look for such finds at flea markets right now - Meja Hynynen reveals how she always manages to grab the treasures she wants

In the weekday morning podcast, HS’s expert journalists reveal the background and meaning of the most important news. In addition, the podcast provides a preview of the news day, the purpose of which is to help the listener to curb the flood of political, economic, and foreign news and notifications of the coming day by rooting out the most relevant news topics.

Podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser. You can subscribe to the HS Vision podcast in the most common podcast applications, such as Soup, Spotify, Apple Podcasts as well as for all applications that receive RSS feed.

You can listen to the podcast in HS’s application by selecting from the menu Listen-Podcasts–HS Visio. Other HS You can listen to Vision’s podcasts here. All HS podcasts can be found From the soup.

#Vision #Podcast #supremacy #dollar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Former general spoke about the use of Georgia by the United States for the transport of drugs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.