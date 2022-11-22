Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HS Vision | Podcast: The power of the private health business is breaking down

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in World Europe
0

HS Vision’s morning podcast covers the day’s most important news about the economy, technology or politics.

With the health giants taking over Finland’s patient base, many have thought that they wipe better than ever. Wrong.

Editor Tuomas Peltomäki, guest Alex af Heurlin.

Read more about the subject here.

■ The HS Visio podcast, published on weekday mornings, covers the day’s most important news from the fields of economics, politics, and technology. You can subscribe to the podcast on the most common podcast services or listen to it on the HS application.

You can watch the conversation in the player above. You can also order news analyzes like this to your own phone, as the discussion is part of the HS Visio podcast.

In the weekday morning podcast, HS’s expert journalists reveal the background and meaning of the most important news.

Podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser. You can subscribe to the HS Vision podcast in the most common podcast applications, such as Soup, Spotify, Apple Podcasts as well as for all applications that receive RSS feed.

You can listen to the podcast in HS’s application by selecting from the menu Listen-Podcasts–HS Visio. Other HS You can listen to Vision’s podcasts here. All HS podcasts can be found From the soup.

