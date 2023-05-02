Tuesday, May 2, 2023
HS Vision | Podcast: The hated but necessary salespeople

May 2, 2023
in World Europe
HS Vision’s morning podcast covers the day’s most important news about the economy, technology or politics.

What kind of image do you have of the sellers? Do you think of a subscription retailer on duty in the supermarket lobby, a real estate agent or a top salesman selling industrial machinery? Sales work often ranks at the bottom of the professions’ rating scale.

HS Visio found out what good salespeople are like and why the images of salespeople are often bad.

Editor Elina Lappalainen, guest Samuli Niinivuo.

