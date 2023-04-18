Tuesday, April 18, 2023
HS Vision | Podcast: In the center of change

April 18, 2023
in World Europe
HS Vision | Podcast: In the center of change

HS Vision’s morning podcast covers the day’s most important news about the economy, technology or politics.

Many of us have had a strong feeling that we are living through a great transition. At the center of this change is a company called Open AI.

Editor Tuomas Peltomäki, guest Niclas Storås.

■ The HS Visio podcast, published on weekday mornings, covers the day’s most important news from the fields of economics, politics, and technology. You can subscribe to the podcast on the most common podcast services or listen to it on the HS application.

You can watch the conversation in the player above. You can also order news analyzes like this to your own phone, as the discussion is part of the HS Visio podcast.

In the weekday morning podcast, HS’s expert journalists reveal the background and meaning of the most important news.

Podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser. You can subscribe to the HS Vision podcast in the most common podcast applications, such as Soup, Spotify, Apple Podcasts as well as for all applications that receive RSS feed.

You can listen to the podcast in HS’s application by selecting from the menu Listen-Podcasts–HS Visio. Other HS You can listen to Vision’s podcasts here. All HS podcasts can be found From the soup.

