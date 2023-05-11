Thursday, May 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Vision | Podcast: Artificial intelligence’s best, and perhaps only, regulator

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Vision | Podcast: Artificial intelligence’s best, and perhaps only, regulator

HS Vision’s morning podcast covers the day’s most important news about the economy, technology or politics.

Due to the different interests of China and the USA, the EU is going to remain the strongest regulator of artificial intelligence. Is there any reason to expect that the “Brussels effect” also applies to the artificial intelligence revolution?

Editor Tuomas Peltomäki, guest Teija Sutinen.

■ The HS Visio podcast, published on weekday mornings, covers the day’s most important news from the fields of economics, politics, and technology. You can subscribe to the podcast on the most common podcast services or listen to it on the HS application.

You can watch the conversation in the player above. You can also order news analyzes like this to your own phone, as the discussion is part of the HS Visio podcast.

In the weekday morning podcast, HS’s expert journalists reveal the background and meaning of the most important news.

See also  War in Ukraine: artist collective plays prank calls on Russians

Podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser. You can subscribe to the HS Vision podcast in the most common podcast applications, such as Soup, Spotify, Apple Podcasts as well as for all applications that receive RSS feed.

You can listen to the podcast in HS’s application by selecting from the menu Listen–Podcasts–HS Visio. Other HS You can listen to Vision’s podcasts here. All HS podcasts can be found From the soup.

#Vision #Podcast #Artificial #intelligences #regulator

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Angie Jibaja confronts Janet Barboza live: “I ask you to inform yourself before speaking”

Angie Jibaja confronts Janet Barboza live: "I ask you to inform yourself before speaking"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result