Thursday, September 26, 2024
HS Vision | Padel chains made millions of losses – Swedish companies’ conquest of Finland became expensive

September 25, 2024
Padel Tampere is one of Finland’s leading chains that have closed their halls due to financial challenges. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

Finland’s leading padel chains made big losses in 2023. Especially the companies bought by the Swedes have collapsed.

In 2023 Finnish paddle players had to face the truth. The crazy corona years had ended and the intense growth of the sport had withered.

Too many fields were completed in Finland in a few years. Although the popularity of the sport has lasted, the reservation rates of the fields decreased. It can be seen in the last year’s financial statements of the companies in a blunt way.

