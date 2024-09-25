HS Vision | Nordic Business Forum, a major event in the financial world, begins – HS subscribers can watch the live broadcast from Messukeskus

HS Vision|HS.fi subscribers can follow the live broadcast of HS Visio Studio’s interviews. Thursday 26.9. at 10.10-11.00 HS.fi will also show the program of the main stage, i.e. the debate between former ECB President Mario Draghi and economic influencer Björn Wahlroos on competitiveness.

23.9. 9:38 am | Updated 9:00 am

Economic life the major event Nordic Business Forum will be held at the Helsinki Exhibition Center on 25-26 September

The main speakers of the event are, among others, an American lifestyle guru, a successful writer-professor Brené Brown and former President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghiwhich is also known as the “savior of the euro”.

After the ECB years, Draghi has also served as the Prime Minister of Italy. Draghi recent competitiveness report proposes a gigantic 800 billion euro investment program for the European Union. European competitiveness is also discussed at the Nordic Business Forum.

Dragh’s interlocutor is an influential figure in Finnish economic life Björn Wahlroos. The discussion will take place on Thursday, September 26, from 10:10 to 11:00. HS digital subscribers can watch it live on HS.fi or as a recording until Sunday, September 29.

HS Visio is a partner of the Nordic Business Forum. HS.fi shows a live broadcast from Messukeskus. Nordic Business Forum speakers visit the HS Visio Live Studio, where they are interviewed in English by a former BBC journalist Maddy Savage.

HS Visio Studio is visited by, among others, an organizational psychologist who has written bestsellers Adam Granta former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Vosswork life guru Kim Scott and a number of influencers in the Finnish economic life.

Live broadcast from the Nordic Business Forum on HS.fi:

Wednesday 25.9.

11 a.m. TECHNOLOGY

11:00 a.m Peter Sarlin, founder and CEO of artificial intelligence company Silo AI

11.15 Inés de Vega, CTO of the quantum computing company IQM

11:30 a.m Antti Koskela, CEO of information security company WithSecure

11:40 a.m Morten Hansen, Professor of Management at the University of Berkeley

At 2 p.m. KNOWLEDGE

14.00 Adam Grant, organizational psychologist and author

14.15 Arttu Hollmérus, Director of Posti’s e-commerce and distribution

2:30 p.m Liz Wiseman, researcher and management advisor

At 16:20 CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

16.20 Steven Van Belleghem, customer experience expert, author

4:35 p.m Will Guidara, a top restaurateur from New York and an expert in the service industry

4:50 p.m Salla Seppä, NBF’s Customer Experience Director & Mikko Jaatinen, NBF customer experience director 2010–2017

At 18:55 SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS

18.55 Margaret Heffernan, entrepreneur, business writer, working life professor

19.10 Annu Nieminen, founder of impact accounting firm Upright

Thursday 26.9.

At 9.10 HAPPINESS AND WORKING LIFE

09.10 Mikko Kuitunen, founder of information technology company Vincit & Maike van den Boom, happiness researcher and author

09.25 Kirsi Piha, Founder of Ellun Kanat company & Frank Martela, philosopher

AT 10.10 ECONOMIC OUTLOOK & COMPETITIVENESS

At 10.10 Mario Draghiformer President of the ECB and Björn Wahlrooseconomic influencer

At 11 a.m. ECONOMY AND STRATEGIES

11:00 a.m Björn Wahlrooseconomic influencer

11.15 Peter Koppel, Chief Investment Officer at Redgate Capital & Mihkel Nestor, SEB bank’s chief economist

11:30 a.m Sanna Suvanto-Harsaaeboard professional & Mårten Mickos, CEO of HackerOne company

11:45 a.m Lauri Ratia, government professional & Reetta Rajala, entrepreneur and advisor

12:00 p.m Chris Voss, Former FBI hostage negotiator, CEO

At 14:05 BRAND STRATEGIES

14.05 Bozoma Saint John, Former CMO of Netflix and Uber

14.20 Mikko Hämäläinen, CEO of the furniture company Isku

14.33 Matias Henkola, founder of the car leasing company Secto Automotive

At 16:30 LEADERSHIP

4:30 p.m Kim Scott, working life guru and senior management coach

4:45 p.m Saku Tuominen, founder of the restaurant recommendation service World of Mouth