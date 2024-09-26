HS Vision | Mario Draghi, who spoke in Helsinki about his report: the collective debt of the EU countries is only a small part of the whole

HS Vision|According to Mario Draghi, the collective debt of the EU countries is only one small part of his report on the competitiveness of the EU. Draghi, who spoke at Messukeskus on Thursday, instead emphasized other parts of the report: the reduction of bureaucracy and regulation and the importance of private investments for the EU’s economy.

“Will it come true? any of my suggestions in my lifetime? I believe so,” Mario Draghi stated about his recent report on improving the competitiveness of the EU on Thursday.

Draghi, 77, the former president of the European Central Bank, spoke at the event held in Helsinki at the Nordic Business Forum (NBF). On stage, he was interviewed by the former chairman of the board of the insurance company Sammo Björn Wahlroos.

Earlier in the fall, Draghi published his long-awaited report on European competitiveness. In the report, Draghi presented additional annual investments of up to 800 billion euros to strengthen the European economy.

The scale of the desired investments is reasonable. For example, the Marshall aid given by the US to Europe after the Second World War would pale in comparison to such large investments.

The report is remarkably extensive, more than several hundred pages long, and it goes through the challenges and opportunities of the EU’s economic growth in detail. Perhaps the most central problem Draghi sees is that Europe is falling behind the economy of China and especially the United States.

As a solution Draghi presents the development of the EU’s internal market and the cooperation of the member states on many different levels.

“Many of the problems facing us are too big for individual nation states,” Draghi summed up the message of the report at the NBF.

He called for the cooperation of the member countries in industrial policy, for example in the energy market, procurement of the defense industry and the fight against climate change.

In Finland, attention has been focused on the joint debt of the EU countries presented in the report. According to the report, part of the investments could be financed by the joint debt of the member countries. Joint debt is a politically sensitive topic and many politicians in Finland and Germany, for example, have taken a cautious approach to it.

On Thursday at Messukeskus, Draghi pointed out that the proposal for a joint debt is only a small part of the report. Instead, he emphasized that without the private sector, the kind of investments we hope for will not happen.

According to Draghi, private capital could be attracted to investments, for example, by cutting unnecessary regulation and bureaucracy. Although the EU nominally has a free internal market, in practice it is difficult for countless companies to expand their operations beyond the borders of their own country.

Also The EU’s capital market received criticism, both from Draghi and from Wahlroos, who interviewed him.

Most of the funding in the EU region is created through bank lending. The situation is very different in the United States, where non-banks – for example, funds and private investors – finance the majority of investments. According to Draghi, the US model of financing investments can be more efficient, especially in riskier projects, Draghi reflected.

“We don’t have the kind of free capital market that would be able to channel people’s savings into high-yield investments. Banks are not the best instruments for this,” said Draghi.

“We agree on this,” Wahlroos, former chairman of the board of Nordea bank, chimed in.

Published in September report It is not the first time that Draghi has tried to show the direction of the old continent about the competitiveness of the EU.

Draghi served as the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) from 2011 to 2019. He played an essential role in solving the euro crisis in 2012, when he assured the ECB that it would do “whatever it takes” to save the euro. The market’s nervousness and even outright panic about the future of the Eurozone subsided soon after Draghi’s statement.

The report partly shows the direction for the fresh, For the EU Commission headed by Ursula von Der Leyen.