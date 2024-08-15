Thursday, August 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Vision | “It couldn’t have gone better”, says the manager of a company that grew by 179 percent – HS Visio broke down the numbers of the cream of growth companies

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Vision | “It couldn’t have gone better”, says the manager of a company that grew by 179 percent – HS Visio broke down the numbers of the cream of growth companies
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

CEO of virtual glass manufacturer Varjo, Timo Toikkanen, charging company Virran’s Jussi Palola, and tourism software company Hostaway’s Marcus Räder. Picture: Mika Ranta / HS, Outi Pyhäranta / HS & Hostaway

The strong growth did not freeze, and the best still doubled their turnover. At the same time, the profitability of most improved. HS Visio analyzed the financial figures of Finland’s fastest growing companies.

Finland the fastest growing companies also continued their rapid growth last year. Although the year was generally difficult in the economy, these companies are a bright spot in the technology sector.

The tourism software company Hostaway had the highest growth rate, whose turnover increased by almost 180 percent. The company’s turnover in 2022 was still 7.2 million euros, but last year it exceeded the 20 million euro mark.

#Vision #couldnt #manager #company #grew #percent #Visio #broke #numbers #cream #growth #companies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fuel of the Future Report Keeps Co-Processing Out

Fuel of the Future Report Keeps Co-Processing Out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]