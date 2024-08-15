HS Vision | “It couldn’t have gone better”, says the manager of a company that grew by 179 percent – HS Visio broke down the numbers of the cream of growth companies

The strong growth did not freeze, and the best still doubled their turnover. At the same time, the profitability of most improved. HS Visio analyzed the financial figures of Finland’s fastest growing companies.

Finland the fastest growing companies also continued their rapid growth last year. Although the year was generally difficult in the economy, these companies are a bright spot in the technology sector.

The tourism software company Hostaway had the highest growth rate, whose turnover increased by almost 180 percent. The company’s turnover in 2022 was still 7.2 million euros, but last year it exceeded the 20 million euro mark.