Professor Osmo Suovaniemi is the Chairman of the Board of Biohit.­

Biohit, one of the smallest companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, has been pedaling for years, and the company is surrounded by a veil of secrecy. HS Vision found out what is really going on at Biohit. It was revealed that behind the scenes the company has plunged into a crisis that is plaguing its core business, China’s trade.

For subscribers

Video call unites with China and a man in a costume appears on the screen, CEO of pharmaceutical manufacturer Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Liu Feng. He plans to tell HS Vision in an interview the news.

Liu speaks Chinese about his Finnish business partner “Osmo”. “Osmo” is the Chairman of the Board of Biohit, a Finnish listed healthcare company Osmo Suovaniemi. The company represented by Liu owns one third of the Finnish company and is its distribution partner in the important Chinese market.