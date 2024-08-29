HS Vision | Edward Kaukoranta has drunk more Dom Pérignon than any other Finn – “I’ve only focused on the thing itself, i.e. drinking”

Edward Kaukoranta has dedicated a large part of his life to drinking Dom Pérignon champagne.

In a restaurant On Helsinki Boulevard you can hear “poks”, and Edward Kaukoranta38, is once again on the verge of his life’s work.

He has negotiated a hefty price for a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne at his base – only 200 euros – and now you can drink it. The vintage is 2013.

How does it taste?

Kaukoranta tastes good. “The first fresh sip” bubbles in the mouth.