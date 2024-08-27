HS Vision | Antti Innanen created a million-dollar company, but left it before he could get rich – Serial entrepreneur tells why “working life always disappoints”

Antti Innanen has always been restless and bored. That’s why the workplace must have basketball.

Antti Innanen smells trends, gets business ideas even in his sleep and starts new companies every now and then. It has brought Inna a life where she can realize her dreams, even though she often has almost nothing left in her hand financially.

Serial entrepreneur Antti Innanen is an early adopter in marketing parlance. That is, a person who is exposed to a new phenomenon, service or product before a typical social media user has even heard about it.

The hype around the world always makes the 47-year-old Innanen a little unsettled. Oftentimes, bigotry leads to the creation of a new business.