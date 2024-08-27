Tuesday, August 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Vision | Antti Innanen created a million-dollar company, but left it before he could get rich – Serial entrepreneur tells why “working life always disappoints”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Vision | Antti Innanen created a million-dollar company, but left it before he could get rich – Serial entrepreneur tells why “working life always disappoints”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Antti Innanen has always been restless and bored. That’s why the workplace must have basketball. Picture: Outi Pyhäranta / HS

Antti Innanen smells trends, gets business ideas even in his sleep and starts new companies every now and then. It has brought Inna a life where she can realize her dreams, even though she often has almost nothing left in her hand financially.

Serial entrepreneur Antti Innanen is an early adopter in marketing parlance. That is, a person who is exposed to a new phenomenon, service or product before a typical social media user has even heard about it.

The hype around the world always makes the 47-year-old Innanen a little unsettled. Oftentimes, bigotry leads to the creation of a new business.

#Vision #Antti #Innanen #created #milliondollar #company #left #rich #Serial #entrepreneur #tells #working #life #disappoints

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]