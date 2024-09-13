HS Vision | A record of my visit is on the screen, even though the doctor hasn’t touched his keyboard – New app aims to revolutionize healthcare

The new computer program frees up doctors’ time from typing at the keyboard to meeting patients. Journalist Niclas Storås tested how the experimental artificial intelligence works. At the end of the story, you can see what kind of patient records the artificial intelligence made.

I’m sitting At the doctor’s office at the Nummelan health center, I tell you that I am a gardener nearing retirement age.

It is obvious to the eyes that what I said is not true, but that is irrelevant in this context. Doctor Ville Rauma is involved in the plot.

We are testing a new tool that has been in trial use in Nummela during the summer.