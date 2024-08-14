HS Vision | A Finnish animation company hit a gold mine and now works for Disney – The founder has a tip for companies that want to make a breakthrough

The office of the animation company Gigglebug Entertainment is located in Vallila, Helsinki. Story writer Leena Lecklin draws a children’s series about tadpoles.

Helsinki-based animation company Gigglebug Entertainment produces big-budget TV series for entertainment giants like Disney and Netflix. Now the company’s founder tells how the breakthrough was made.

Multi an entrepreneur certainly dreams of a solid international foothold, but how do you get one?

Managing director Anttu Harlin leans forward on the conference room couch.

Breaking into the world isn’t easy, of course, but the founder of animation studio Gigglebug Entertainment has at least one piece of advice.