HS Vision | A daring speech turned a ridiculed woman into a worshiped professional life guru, and now she receives up to 300,000 euros for a single lecture

In 2010, Brené Brown gave a speech that made her an overnight mega-celebrity. The good news of vulnerability is nowadays a multi-million dollar business, which Brown channels into bestselling books, podcasts and trainings. In an interview with HS Vision, Brown explains why he hates and loves the term woke.
In June In 2010, a blonde woman stepped in front of the camera. In large gold earrings and a brown shirt, she looked like an ordinary middle-aged, middle-class housewife. But there was something extraordinary about his performance. Texas scientist Brené Brown spoke of shame. He combined hard research data, defiance, self-irony and tasteless stock photos with his own experiences. The performance was crowned by the standup comedian’s sense of rhythm.
