HS Visio | What can a partner do if an athlete posts disinformation on social media? According to the researcher, almost nothing.

Tampere’s Tappara partners are outraged by the team’s star watchman’s Finnish writing. Athletes need to understand their role as influencers, says Arto Kuuluvainen, who has studied sports marketing.

The league team Tampereen Tappara caught the eye of the storm when the team’s star guard Dominik Hrachovina published a picture of an anti-interest rate protest.

In the past, Hrachovina has published disinformation on fake websites about coronavirus and vaccines, among other things, on her social media channels.

After the update of Hrachovina, Ilta-Sanomat published news, according to the team’s sports director Jukka Rautakorpi had sent two corona-infected junior players to the Hakametsä training hall. The entire hall had to be closed after this.

Rautakorpi commented that he was responsible for what happened.

HS Vision asked Tappara’s main partners what the companies think about the uproar around the team.

For example, Terveystalo’s communications director Kati Kaksonen commented in an email that the company expects “partners to be in line with our Code of Ethics and to comply with all regulatory requirements and recommendations, including with respect to the corona.”

The twin says the company has taken the cases seriously.

“We have discussed the cases with Tappara’s management.”

Other partners have also, according to HS Vision, contacted Tappara expressing concerns about the club’s corona actions and players ’use of social media.

Also a team defender Ben Blood has published on social media, for example, disinformation related to 5G.

Sports marketing studied doctor of economics Arto Kuuluvainen according to Hrachovina, for example, the case is complex. In Western culture, freedom of speech is one of the most important values, and a partner cannot punish a team if its individual member behaves unethically.

“Clogging a player’s mouth doesn’t just happen when freedom of speech is such an important Foundation. If the criminal characteristics are not met, the partner will not be in a terrible position. ”

In the case of Tappara, the partners do not have much to do.

“A quick dialogue in the direction of the club, but here’s the shit in my pants.”

There have reportedly not been any major upheavals in Finland about the behavior of individual athletes, but Paraskevi Papachristoun the 2012 case.

Papachristou told a racist joke on social media, after which Greece kicked the three-jumper out of his Olympic team.

“That’s perhaps the harshest end. Here, too, there must have been pressure from the partners and the Olympic Committee. The Olympic Committee is hugely precise about its brand. ”

The clauses to be attached to the co-operation agreement are considered to be round. He raises, for example, a Football Association agreement in which a player undertakes to act in accordance with good manners.

“What is the limit, who determines it? How does the agreement view freedom of expression? The value of this expression is also quite zero. ”

According to the member, the best and probably the only way forward is to start training players to use social media better.

“Usually it is always said not to do this then, but it is at odds with the fact that we still want the athlete to understand his position as an influencer. They need to be able to promote what they believe in. ”

However, the public profession, large audiences, a close-knit fan community, and an athlete presenting their beliefs pose a risk.

“This is a really hard thing because what if they believe in something that is at odds with the rest of society? I don’t really see any alternative but to emphasize the importance of education. ”