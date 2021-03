Taiwan’s TSMC is the base of the entire world economy. If there were no chips manufactured by the company, no one would use the iPhone or drive a modern car. How did TSMC’s success story come about?

Taiwan Minister of Commerce Wang Mei-Hua presented a proposal to the Germans in February. Deliver corona vaccines and you will get chips for your car factories.

Taiwanese have something that every state thirsts for: a company that makes the most coveted parts in the world.