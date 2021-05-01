HS Visio | The movement now froze into a small party. Still, it should not be underestimated, as there are many voters who are disappointed in politics.

The Movement Nyt had to reform the policy with online voting and transparency, but support is stagnating at a couple of percent. HS Vision asked the party why the movement cannot find the people behind it.

Business Nytin party secretary Juhani Klemetti slows down.

The question put to him, what are the biggest mistakes the party has made so far, has drawn him to his questions. Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo with its troops has said that the Movement Now is reforming politics to be more transparent and debatable, so the issue is relevant.

No traditional party ever admits its mistakes directly.