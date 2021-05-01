Saturday, May 1, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Visio | The movement now froze into a small party. Still, it should not be underestimated, as there are many voters who are disappointed in politics.

by admin
May 1, 2021
in World
0

The Movement Nyt had to reform the policy with online voting and transparency, but support is stagnating at a couple of percent. HS Vision asked the party why the movement cannot find the people behind it.

Business Nytin party secretary Juhani Klemetti slows down.

The question put to him, what are the biggest mistakes the party has made so far, has drawn him to his questions. Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo with its troops has said that the Movement Now is reforming politics to be more transparent and debatable, so the issue is relevant.

No traditional party ever admits its mistakes directly.

.
#Visio #movement #froze #small #party #underestimated #voters #disappointed #politics

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Russians who posted photos of the Nazis on the website of the Immortal Regiment opened a case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.