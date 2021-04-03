HS Visio | The Korona era has made many dream of teleworking in Lapland. Such is the case of telework in the fells.

The Korona era has made many dream of teleworking in Lapland. Erkki Izarra and Paula Tommila made it everyday.

All depends on the powder. Mornings Erkki Izarra looks out the window and decides his agenda. If it has snowed, there is one option on the agenda for Lapland’s telework. It goes like this: he takes the kids to school a quarter to eight and goes to the slope himself for an hour or two to get down in the soft frosty snow. The first video conference will be no later than eleven.