Sunday, April 4, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Visio | The Korona era has made many dream of teleworking in Lapland. Such is the case of telework in the fells.

by admin
April 3, 2021
in World
0

The Korona era has made many dream of teleworking in Lapland. Erkki Izarra and Paula Tommila made it everyday.

All depends on the powder. Mornings Erkki Izarra looks out the window and decides his agenda. If it has snowed, there is one option on the agenda for Lapland’s telework. It goes like this: he takes the kids to school a quarter to eight and goes to the slope himself for an hour or two to get down in the soft frosty snow. The first video conference will be no later than eleven.

.
#Visio #Korona #era #dream #teleworking #Lapland #case #telework #fells

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Space Jam 2, characters: Looney Tunes, Batman, Harry Potter, Kong and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.