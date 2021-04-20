Tuesday, April 20, 2021
HS Visio | The electric car market is growing faster than forecast. Virta, which manufactures electric car charging technology, is expanding to Asia.

April 20, 2021
The growth of the electric car market drew the Finnish charging services technology provider to a turnover of EUR 11 million. Virta raised EUR 30 million in growth funding.

Electric cars the market is now growing faster than forecast. For example, investment bank Goldman Sachs has just revised its forecast of market growth upwards and estimates that by 2030, electric cars will already account for a quarter of all cars sold.

