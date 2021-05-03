HS Visio | The debate on European debt cancellation, inflation or solidarity is gaining momentum. Did financial discipline become useless?

Europe’s indebtedness has reached a level whose sustainability is questionable. What about indebtedness if more and more unpredictable outcomes loom at the end of the road?

Government the frame quarrel slipped into a backlash last week when the governing parties found that they approached government indebtedness in very different ways.

No wonder the debt split the parties. For both Finland and Europe as a whole, the debt situation is more chewable than before.

The interest rate crisis blew up the growth of public debt.