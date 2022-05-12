HS Visio | Podcast: How long can the stock market fall?

The HS Vision morning podcast covers the most important news of the day about economics, technology or politics. The podcast version also anticipates the most important news highlights of the day.

Size the early part of the year has been poor for the stock market, and the rumble has been particularly strong recently. From time to time, shares have already been sold in a panic. Many signs suggest that the upswing in the stock market has turned into quite the opposite.

HS Vision Alex af Heurlin tells how this situation has drifted, how long it can continue, and what is the route to a new ascent.

As a supplier Antti Tiainenguest Alex af Heurlin.

The trendiest and leading companies built on vegetable protein products, such as Oatly and Beyond Meat, have collapsed in the stock market. In this section, HS Vision Alex af Heurlin tells you what it is all about and how it involves the disappearance of oatmeal from store shelves.

