Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HS Visio | Podcast: Coron Billion Consultants

April 4, 2022
in World Europe
The HS Vision morning podcast covers the most important news of the day about economics, technology or politics. The podcast version also anticipates the most important news highlights of the day.

The corona pandemic has brought billion-dollar support packages to Europe and Finland. And very often where there is a lot of money, there is also a lot of consultation.

Edited by Tuomas Peltomäki, guest Alex af Heurlin.

Read more about this topic here.

You can watch the conversation on the player above. You can also subscribe to news feeds like this on your own phone, as the conversation is part of the HS Visio podcast.

In the podcast, which is published on weekday mornings, HS’s expert editors reveal the backgrounds and significance of the main news. In addition, the podcast has provided anticipation of the news day, which is intended to help the listener with the flood of political, economic, and foreign news and announcements of the coming day by scrolling through the most relevant news topics.

Podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser. You can subscribe to the HS Vision podcast for the most common podcast applications, such as Supla, Spotify, Apple podcasts as well as all applications that receive RSS feed.

To listen to the podcast in the HS application, select from the menu listen and Podcasts. Other HS You can listen to the vision podcasts here. All HS podcasts can be found Suplasta.

