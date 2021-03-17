HS Visio | Office after the interest year. Experts share 11 views on how knowledge workers are attracted back to the office.

Korona killed the open office, but will it also kill the head offices? Experts share 11 views on how the office of the future will attract people back.

Yoga studio, massages, games rooms and a ball sea. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce platform provider, seemed to offer employees the office cliché of every technology company they came up with.

For one thing, even Shopify’s management couldn’t prepare. It did not provide workers with protection from a global pandemic.