HS Visio | Is it worth buying a new expensive Iphone or a cheaper competitor’s phone? HS Vision compared how well digital devices retain their value and found one surprise.

Is it worth a thousand euros or a lot less for a new phone? When looking for an answer on how well digital devices retain their value, the results are surprising.

Swappie, Mresell, Itapsa and Omenashop. The Apple used equipment market is a draw, at least if you look at the number of sellers of old Apple devices.

An equally strong business focused on buying and selling used computers and phones is not observed for other manufacturers. Not to mention that retailers would have focused on buying and selling only one brand.