HS Visio | If Pekka Lundmark wants his full million-dollar rewards in the future, he will also have to smoke Nokia’s emissions.

June 4, 2021
A mere rise in the share price and the company’s profitability are no longer enough to guarantee the company a plentiful share reward or options. The first large Finnish companies have included environmental indicators in management incentives last year and this year.

Although CEO of Nokia Pekka Lundmark would be able to translate his company into growth and price appreciation, it is no longer enough to guarantee that he will receive full performance bonuses on top of his annual salary.

In the future, Lundmark must also succeed in reducing Nokia’s emissions and be able to demonstrate that the company has acted in a socially responsible manner and has not discriminated in its personnel policy.

