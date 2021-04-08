HS Visio | Economics is not a decent science, critics say. Teachers explain why famous economic theories have been shattered and replaced by imperfections.

Economics has always lived in transition. Now the doctrines are being tested again as the economy shaken by the coronary pandemic is revived with debt and experimental monetary policy. Experts tell us what today’s economics is like, the teachings of which affect the lives of all of us.

Science should tell certain truths about the world around us.

Economics has had challenges with it for over 150 years.

In 1848 John Stuart Mill wrote Principles of Political Economy book, considered the first major textbook in economics. When Alfred Marshallin Principles of Economics supplanted it 40 years later, the author declared the theory of economics to be largely complete.